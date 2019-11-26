FG to offer free train rides from Lagos to Ibadan for 3 months

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has announced free train rides for Nigerians from Lagos to Ibadan for the next three months.

This was announced at the 14th edition of The Future Awards Africa which held today at The Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Intended to introduce the new services to travellers, the minister will also join the train ride next Saturday to encourage citizens. The new development builds on his recent promise to complete the Lagos-Ibadan Railway project in April 2020.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at ‘The Future Awards Africa 2019’

Described by the World Bank as the ‘Nobel Prize for young Africans,’ The Future Awards Africa celebrates inspiring, young Nigerians changing the African narratives and making impact through their initiative, skill and creativity, thereby raising responsible citizens with the desire to achieve more and create better communities.

