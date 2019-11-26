Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Jumia: “Hello Daniel”, FirstBank: “Dear Daniel”, MTN and Airtel: “Dear customer” Where’s the proof that sim registration was useful? — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) November 26, 2019

“Foodie” is just a cover for cultists to be able to down 5 or more wraps of fufu and get away with it. — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) November 26, 2019

I became an SJW and Titan for the bag. God bless capitalism. — Fake Earpiece (@Mister_Judah) November 26, 2019

I’ve seen smart people on twitter who are dumb in real life, I’ve also seen clowns on twitter who are smart offline. Tweets don’t define anyone. — BrezzIsLife (@jayythedope) November 26, 2019

not wearing belt or tie to your wedding because you’re a proper marlian >>>> — ιzzу⚡ (@VibesWithIzzy) November 26, 2019

At a gaay wedding..the priest was

confused about whether to declare the two men as husband and wife. After a long silence, the priest said; “I hereby pronounce you Man-United”😊😅 — Your Ex 🕺 (@harryolah) November 26, 2019