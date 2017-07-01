The Film Blog: Alakada Reloaded is premiering in the U.K.? Hey God!

We hope we don’t bear responsibility for joining the hype of this film. Actually, calling it a film is a disservice to the world – more a collection of unrelated skits shots by the same person.
We liked it because, even though it was an unadulterated mess, it was funny. It was very funny. And there is after all no one way to do a film.
But now, instead of us to be humble about it, it appears the local success has spurred international ambitions and now non-Nigerians are being asked to come see this film?
Nollywood worldwide UK are you ready!!! ALAKADARELOADED will premiere on the 22nd of July by 9PM at the ODEON GREENWICH and on the 23rd of July by 5PM at LIGHTHOUSE… For ticket booking,Pls call: 07946811253 or you can book online via www.djamedia.com/Cokobar.com/ Shoobs.com. Ticket Outlets: Tomi's Kitchen – Deptford/ Hackney… Tasty Woolwich… Lejoint Old Kent Road… Enish Lewisham… Obalende Suya Peckham… U can call Billy Que – 07879181552… HOST: DJ ABASS Ticket: from 20pounds #ALAKADARELOADEDUK @toyin_abraham
Hey. This makes us scared. This is not the best Nollywood has to offer. Is this what the rest of the world should be judging us on?
2 Comments
Sad much!
I wasted my 2k. Not funny at all