The Film Blog: Alakada Reloaded is premiering in the U.K.? Hey God!

We hope we don’t bear responsibility for joining the hype of this film. Actually, calling it a film is a disservice to the world – more a collection of unrelated skits shots by the same person.

We liked it because, even though it was an unadulterated mess, it was funny. It was very funny. And there is after all no one way to do a film.

But now, instead of us to be humble about it, it appears the local success has spurred international ambitions and now non-Nigerians are being asked to come see this film?

Hey. This makes us scared. This is not the best Nollywood has to offer. Is this what the rest of the world should be judging us on?