The Film Blog: Alakada Reloaded is premiering in the U.K.? Hey God!

We hope we don’t bear responsibility for joining the hype of this film. Actually, calling it a film is a disservice to the world – more a collection of unrelated skits shots by the same person.

We liked it because, even though it was an unadulterated mess, it was funny. It was very funny. And there is after all no one way to do a film.

But now, instead of us to be humble about it, it appears the local success has spurred international ambitions and now non-Nigerians are being asked to come see this film?

Hey. This makes us scared. This is not the best Nollywood has to offer. Is this what the rest of the world should be judging us on?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Film Blog Thread: So this is what people are saying about ’10 days in Sun City’

The Film Blog: Comparisons between The Wedding Party and Isoken are misguided – and unnecessary

The Film Blog: We don’t like the fact that Tina Mba doesn’t get the credit she deserves