Five interesting things that happened this Valentine

Except you’ve been under a rock until recently, there’s no way you would have missed the Valentine buzz – either on social media or on the streets. It was fascinating to watch love birds express their heartfelt affection for each other, and many of them closing out popular restaurants around the country. So yes, money did speak!

With millions of Nigerians participating in this annual celebration of love, here are five exciting things you probably noticed this Valentine:

Social media tension: The tension on the internet was inevitable. A lady either posted a video as she woke up to an exotic breakfast on an island hotel, or a guy rewarded himself with a brand new car with #SelfLove. No one can forget the tens of women who received flower bouquets, decorated with dollar notes as ornaments. The message was clear, to those of you who are single, go ahead and eat your hearts out.

The pressure was so intense that some singletons fought back by delivering gifts to their own offices, so at least, they could post photos on the internet.

Heartbreaks: After daydreaming about receiving the perfect gift from their partners, many raced to social media to explain that their hopes were dashed a few days to Valentine.

Agreed, the economy is harsh. But is it not wickedness to break up with somebody’s child because you don’t want to buy Valentine’s gift?

Code Red: Some people were caught trekking around town – with everything in red. In the spirit of the Valentine season, can we end this in 2020? Or is that a sign of too much hope?

Gift Dilemma: More than 1,000 years after, have we finally decided on the best Valentine’s Day gift? In a bid to impress, many couples spent weeks thinking and consulting guides to decide on what to get their partners. In a video shared recently on social media, MedPlus pharmacy came to the rescue by creating unconventional gift boxes containing cosmetics, jewellery and necessary first-aid materials.

Interestingly, a lot of people surprised their loved ones and resuscitated their hearts with these cute boxes.

Self-love: Some people were unbothered by the entire buzz and spent the day relishing in some self-love. Speaking of self-love, remember to take your health seriously in this season. Remember, he who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything!