African fashion designers you should know, Wande Coal to the world – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Meet Wande Coal: The Afrobeats pioneer who’s ready to reintroduce himself to the world – Antoinette Isama 

Before Wande Coal discovered that singing was his true calling, he had dreams of being one of Missy Elliott’s dancers. The artist, one of the few who laid the foundation of the buzzing musical movement we know coming out of Nigeria today, is ready to make another shift of leveling up his global appeal on the heels of his latest release, “Again.”

On disinheriting silence: A dialogue with Ukamaka Olisakwe – Ope Adetayo

The long history of patriarchy had made it impossible for people like me to speak up about our bodily devastation. It already told me that I failed when I needed a device to help me with the birth of my first child. An aunt said I  must never tell anyone about it, especially my husband, or I would be considered weak.

Homophobia is ruining everyone’s lives – Ibrahim Bello

A lot of people have framed straight women as collateral damage in regards to this subject and have argued that gay men and their allies are fighting for their lives and their liberation at the expense of women. It is born out of a rationale espoused by trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs) and their friends – this idea that women ultimately lose out when they fight for anyone other than themselves and intersectional feminism is a losing game, for women at least. But to label straight women as collateral damage in this matter is to paint them as innocent of homophobia.

Meet Osinachi, the cryptoartist fronting the tokenized artwork movement in Africa – Collins Badewa

The artworld is swiftly taking on crypto and the movement has been growing more successfully than ever before. Cryptoart offers artists the opportunity to own their vision, giving tools to bring it to life. Today the world is entering a new phase that fuses art with cryptocurrencies. For artists and collectors, it is important to understand the current trends that drive the market. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that artists have been utilizing crypto to buy, sell and create art.

5 African fashion designers you need to know now – Vincent Desmond

Historically, the relationship between the global fashion industry and the African continent is one that has been undeniably problematic and fraught with disrespect, cultural exploitation, and appropriation, from the problematic history of the ankara fabric — West Africa’s most identifiable fabric — to western fashion houses taking credit for the work of local African artisans and designers. However, this is quickly changing as traditional techniques, fabrics, and African fashion designers are garnering global attention.

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 14, 2020

Valentine prayer for single people, INEC and VAR – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor February 14, 2020

Ighalo banned from Manchester United training ground, Court grants journalist Agba Jalingo N10m bail – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Oshiomhole rejects Supreme Court judgement which sacked David Lyon The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole ...

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

The arrogance of Burna Boy, strange harmattan – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2020

Joseph Yobo appointed as Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach, Dangote remains Africa’s richest person for the ninth time | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Suspected Boko Haram attack Maiduguri hours after Buhari visit  Suspected Boko Haram members have struck Maiduguri, the capital of Borno ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 12, 2020

PH and Lagos Harmattan, Sex on a gas cylinder | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor February 12, 2020

FG allegedly releases 1,400 Boko Haram detainees, Help us defeat Boko Haram – Gbajabiamila tells US Govt. | 5 Things that should matter today

Electricity in Nigeria is for the elite – NNPC GMD – Mele Kyari The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail