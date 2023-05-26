Asake, Wande Coal, and Brymo Perform at Bola Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert

The stage was set for an unforgettable night as music icons Asake, Wande Coal, and Brymo took center stage to captivate the audience at the inauguration concert of Bola Tinubu, the newly elected president. The event, dubbed ‘RenewedHopeConcert,’ unfolded at the prestigious MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Thursday night.

Organized by the passionate youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the concert aimed to commemorate the significant contributions of young people during the general elections.

The evening pulsated with electrifying performances by a lineup of renowned music stars. The star-studded ensemble included Pasuma, Buju, Waje, Fireboy, Kcee, Timaya, Naira Marley, Tony Tetuila, Seyi Vibes, and many others, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Asake, known for his chart-topping hits, thrilled the massive crowd with a series of his infectious songs, while Timaya left attendees awestruck with his rendition of ‘As E Dey Sweet Us, E dey Pain Dem.’ The choice of the song’s lyrics stirred curiosity, leaving spectators speculating whether it was directed at the new government or any opposition.

Timaya Sings "As E Dey Pain Dem, E Dey Sweet Us" At Tinubu Concert

In anticipation of the grand event, Eniola Badmus, one of the concert organizers, took to her Instagram page and expressed, “Abuja is about to experience the first-of-its-kind inauguration concert featuring all the A-list artists from top to bottom. This is because we believe so much in unity and one Nigeria. The election is over; let us come together as one and make Nigeria great again. The new era is called renewed hope.”