Waje Faces Backlash Following Performance at Tinubu’s Concert

Renowned singer Waje finds herself entangled in controversy as backlash ensues after her recent performance at Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert, ‘RenewedHopeConcert.’ While the event celebrated the youth’s contributions during the general elections and featured a star-studded lineup, Waje’s participation has drawn criticism from certain segments of the public.
Taking place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the concert organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) attracted a significant audience. However, Waje’s decision to perform at the event has sparked an online firestorm, with social media platforms inundated with opposing viewpoints.
Critics argue that the singer’s involvement in the concert, which commemorated Tinubu’s presidency, contradicts the values and principles she previously stood for. Some have accused Waje of aligning herself with a political figure without considering the potential ramifications of her actions.
The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about the role of artists in political events and the potential impact of their actions on public perception. Some fans have expressed disappointment, feeling that Waje’s participation compromises her integrity and the trust they had placed in her as an artist advocating for societal change. Others say she’s justified in securing the bag and it doesn’t matter where it comes from.
See some reactions below.
