Waje Faces Backlash Following Performance at Tinubu’s Concert

Renowned singer Waje finds herself entangled in controversy as backlash ensues after her recent performance at Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert, ‘RenewedHopeConcert.’ While the event celebrated the youth’s contributions during the general elections and featured a star-studded lineup, Waje’s participation has drawn criticism from certain segments of the public.

Taking place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the concert organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) attracted a significant audience. However, Waje’s decision to perform at the event has sparked an online firestorm, with social media platforms inundated with opposing viewpoints.

Critics argue that the singer’s involvement in the concert, which commemorated Tinubu’s presidency, contradicts the values and principles she previously stood for. Some have accused Waje of aligning herself with a political figure without considering the potential ramifications of her actions.

The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about the role of artists in political events and the potential impact of their actions on public perception. Some fans have expressed disappointment, feeling that Waje’s participation compromises her integrity and the trust they had placed in her as an artist advocating for societal change. Others say she’s justified in securing the bag and it doesn’t matter where it comes from.

See some reactions below.

The others didn’t surprise me, but Waje? Na wa



May we never get to the point where we’ll have to accept vomit for money — jezz (@jeremy_liit) May 26, 2023

Waje is sha broke already 🤣😂 I don't have a problem with any artiste performing at the concert oh but this lady cried tears on that election day haha they even beat her friend but see her I will always say that everybody is a modafuckin hypocrite oh. — KHALID'Z GADGETS 📱❤️ (@khalidIDM) May 26, 2023

From today on, I will not listen to Asake, Qdot, Brymo, Wande Coal, Fireboy, Waje’s songs again. They have corn in their pockets and they are after my life.



I will only be listening to Odumeje, sorry Odumodu songs going forward. — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) May 25, 2023

I understand waje needs money. — Compassion (@iam_koroleva) May 25, 2023

9ice, Bella, kcee, small doctor, skales

Asake, Qdot, Brymo, Wande Coal, Fireboy, Waje.



Theses ones said nothing dey happen 🤣🤣 — RemaRaver1🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@23Reallife) May 26, 2023

People really acting surprised Waje accepted BAT's invite😂😂

WO, Waje nor be B-list artist. Never being an A-list artist too. She had a short stint with some stars at the top, nor mean say her pocket deep already.



Hunger dey this country oh, she gats feed herself & loved ones😂 — Amos (@tallmessi_) May 26, 2023

Timaya and Waje shocked me the most…😫🤭🙃 — Fifi 🛡⭐ (@fifininis) May 26, 2023

So Waje should not get her daily bread? E clear say una don mad. — Mrnoga (@mrnoga23) May 26, 2023

Omo we no dey learn o, Waje leave us. — Rawdeeya (@therawdeeya) May 25, 2023