Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit on Alleged Double Nomination of Kashim Shettima

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has dismissed the suit brought by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the alleged double nomination of Kashim Shettima. The apex court upheld the decisions of the lower courts, concurring that the PDP lacked the locus standi, or legal standing, to institute the case.

Justice Adamu Jauro, who delivered the judgment, asserted that the PDP had acted as a meddlesome interloper and a busybody, highlighting that the issue was an internal affair of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Additionally, the court awarded a sum of Two Million Naira against the PDP while dismissing the suit for lacking merit.

The justices further criticized the appellant, PDP, for misleading the court, deeming their actions “sad.” They clarified that Shettima’s withdrawal of his Senate nomination on July 6, 2022, and subsequent replacement meant he was no longer a candidate for the Senate, eliminating any breach of multiple nominations in his position as vice president.

Addressing the PDP’s reliance on the Uche Nwosu case, the Supreme Court justices reminded them that the decision had been made based on the circumstances at that time and that they were fully aware of the details. In Nwosu’s case, he had been nominated by two political parties for different positions. The justices emphasized that the PDP’s suit was destined to fail from the trial court to the Court of Appeal and ultimately the Supreme Court.

The justices also expressed their dismay at the PDP’s use of social media to set a trap and blackmail the apex court, describing the situation as unfortunate and unnecessary. They asserted that a political party has no right to challenge the actions of another party or the decisions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding another party.

Moreover, the judges clarified that for a person to have the locus standi to challenge the nomination process of a political party, they must be a neutral person, an aspirant to the position, and a member of the party.

This ruling by the Supreme Court settles the legal dispute surrounding Kassim Shettima’s alleged double nomination, affirming the decisions of the lower courts and emphasizing the boundaries of legal standing in such cases.