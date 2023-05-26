Portable Reveals Why He Turned Down N5 Million to Perform at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert

Portable, the fast-rising singer also known as Habeeb Okikiola, expressed his disappointment on Friday as he revealed that the organizers of the Tinubu inauguration concert offered him a fee of N5 million instead of the agreed N10 million for his performance. This incident resulted in his absence from the concert, which took place in Abuja on Thursday night to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Taking to his Instagram page, the talented artist shared videos along with a caption that read, “ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU ✍🏻 Eja Loni Ibu 💰 Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.” The frustration in his message was evident as he expressed his discontent with the situation.

In one of the videos, Portable voiced his grievances, saying, “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?”

It is clear that he felt he played a significant role in promoting Tinubu and expected fair compensation for his contribution.

Read also: Waje Faces Backlash Following Performance at Tinubu’s Concert

Sharing further details, the artist revealed that his manager received a call requesting his performance in Abuja. Initially, they offered a sum of 10 million Naira but later reduced it to five million Naira, which Portable found unacceptable. His dissatisfaction led him to tear up the agreement paper and delete the contact information, expressing his frustration towards the situation.

The Tinubu inauguration concert tagged ‘Hope Concert’ saw performances from various artists, including Wande Coal, KCee, and others. Both Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were in attendance, making it a notable event.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 26, 2023

Waje Faces Backlash Following Performance at Tinubu’s Concert

Renowned singer Waje finds herself entangled in controversy as backlash ensues after her recent performance at Bola Tinubu’s inauguration concert, ...

YNaija May 25, 2023

The Olamide Effect: From Fireboy DML to Asake, Meet The Artists He Transformed into Icons

Olamide, an icon in the Nigerian music industry, has not only established himself as a prolific artist with numerous hit ...

YNaija May 25, 2023

The Music Blog: P-Square Set to Unveil New Album After 9 Years

P-Square, the renowned Nigerian musical duo comprising identical twins Peter and Paul Okoye, are back and with good news too! ...

YNaija May 25, 2023

Adekunle Gold Drops Highly Anticipated EP ‘Tio Tequila

Adekunle Gold, the renowned Nigerian singer, has finally unveiled his highly anticipated extended play (EP) titled ‘Tio Tequila,’ sending waves ...

YNaija May 24, 2023

Adekunle Gold’s Unstoppable Rise: The Music Industry’s Best-Kept Secret

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, there are artists who effortlessly seize the spotlight, reshaping genres and captivating audiences. One ...

YNaija May 22, 2023

Spyro Reveals Why He Can’t Collaborate with Portable | Portable Claps Back at Spyro’s Diss

Portable, the street singer, has lambasted Spyro for rejecting the possibility of collaboration between them. In an interview with Cool ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail