Portable Reveals Why He Turned Down N5 Million to Perform at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert

Portable, the fast-rising singer also known as Habeeb Okikiola, expressed his disappointment on Friday as he revealed that the organizers of the Tinubu inauguration concert offered him a fee of N5 million instead of the agreed N10 million for his performance. This incident resulted in his absence from the concert, which took place in Abuja on Thursday night to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Taking to his Instagram page, the talented artist shared videos along with a caption that read, “ZAzuu Them Dõn Rip Me oooh Na Me Sing Akoi TINUBU ✍🏻 Eja Loni Ibu 💰 Give What Belongs To ZAZUU To ZAZUU.” The frustration in his message was evident as he expressed his discontent with the situation.

In one of the videos, Portable voiced his grievances, saying, “Na me sing Akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now those useless people una go dey perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?”

It is clear that he felt he played a significant role in promoting Tinubu and expected fair compensation for his contribution.

Sharing further details, the artist revealed that his manager received a call requesting his performance in Abuja. Initially, they offered a sum of 10 million Naira but later reduced it to five million Naira, which Portable found unacceptable. His dissatisfaction led him to tear up the agreement paper and delete the contact information, expressing his frustration towards the situation.

The Tinubu inauguration concert tagged ‘Hope Concert’ saw performances from various artists, including Wande Coal, KCee, and others. Both Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, were in attendance, making it a notable event.