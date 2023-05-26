Nigerians Will Beg Bola Tinubu for Second Term in Office – Betta Edu

Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), confidently predicts that Nigerians will fervently implore Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, to vie for a second term after his initial four-year tenure.

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Edu expressed her belief that Tinubu is well-equipped to swiftly commence his duties upon assuming office.

Edu emphasized that Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, intends to address the shortcomings of the outgoing administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She asserted, “I bet on anything, Nigerians would plead with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four years down the line, for a second term.” Edu further highlighted that Nigeria is an ongoing project, referencing President Buhari’s recent speech at the state banquet hall, in which he expressed his confidence in passing the baton to a capable successor who would build upon his achievements.

Drawing from her familiarity with Tinubu’s strategic mindset, Edu revealed that he has meticulously outlined a comprehensive agenda to be implemented within the first 60 days of his tenure. She lauded Tinubu as a visionary leader who possesses astute analytical and strategic abilities.

“If you know Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he is a deep thinker and doer. One who is very strong in terms of analyzing and strategizing,” she remarked. Edu further shared, “I can boldly tell you for free that the next 60 days have clearly been spelt out by Tinubu — what he hopes to do, what he hopes to achieve, at what point and where. He fully understands the task ahead of him. He is fully prepared. He wants to hit the ground running.”

The inauguration of the president-elect is scheduled to take place on May 29, eliciting anticipation nationwide.