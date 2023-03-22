Davido’s album announcement prompts Wande Coal to push back album release date

Wande Coal, an award-winning Nigerian music sensation, has decided to push back the release of his new album ‘Legend or No Legend’ by a week. He made this announcement through updated release dates on music streaming platforms.

It’s possible that the delay may be because Davido recently announced his own upcoming album ‘Timeless’, which is set to drop on March 31st, 2023 – the same day as Wande Coal’s original release date.

Read also: Davido makes comeback to social media, reveals 4th album titled ‘Timeless’

So, in order to avoid any overlap, Wande Coal decided to reschedule the release of his album to April 7th, 2023.

This new project will be his fourth overall and his third album, following the EP ‘Realms’ which came out three years ago.

And just so you know, he’s already dropped a single this year called ‘Kpe Paso’ featuring Olamide – it’s one of the lead singles for the upcoming album.

