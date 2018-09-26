Foluso Phillips, other management experts to speak at Omolayole lecture series

Executive Chairman of Phillips Consulting Limited, Mr Foluso Phillips is set to speak and proffer fresh insights on critical management issues, as regards the development of Nigeria’s human capital, at the forthcoming 34th edition of the Omolayole Management Lecture Series.

The annual lecture organised annually in honour of Dr Michael Omolayole is themed “Human Capacity Building – Imperative for Economic Recovery and Transformation”, and will hold in Lagos on Thursday, September 27, 2018, by 3 pm. It will be hosted by Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

This year’s lecture will have, in attendance, guests and participants from diverse sectors of the economy including CEOs of multinationals, financial institutions, SMEs, Social entrepreneurs, non-governmental organisations and Corporate Organisations.

Dr Omolayole was the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc – now Unilever Nigeria Plc, former Presidential Advisory Committee member and Chairman/Director (past and present) of numerous multinational companies.

As part of her annual activities, AIESEC Alumni Nigeria organizes the Omolayole Management Lecture to address contemporary socio-economic issues of national and international concern. Since 2013, the lecture has been organised in collaboration with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NEC) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), organisations in which Dr Michael Omolayole has played a significant role over the years.

AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN) is a nonprofit organisation of graduates who were members of AIESEC – the world’s largest youth-run organisation present in over 1,700 universities across 126 countries and territories that allows university students to explore and develop their leadership potential.

Since 1985, the lectures have covered diverse topics delivered by notable speakers and, this first volume includes lectures by Chief (Dr) Ernest A. O. Shonekan (GCFR CBE) who delivered the first paper in the series; “Industrialisation and Economic Recovery”; Chief Olusegun Osunkeye (OFR OON), the 1989 Guest Speaker with the topic “The Effect of Current National Financial Policies on the Manufacturing Sector” to the more recent 28th and 29th lectures by Mrs Sola David-Borha -“Financing Infrastructural Development in Nigeria: The Power Sector”; and Mr. Gbenga Oyebode (MFR) – “Agricultural Innovation & Contemporary Investment Opportunities“.

As we look to the future, the documentation of more of these lectures will provide reference points for young Nigerians, highlighting where we have come from, how much we have achieved, and the journey still to make, as we chart a path for our country amidst the challenges of the present.