Today’s Noisemakers: Desmond Elliot, Abubakar Usman, Morakinyo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Doctor Steven

Naija is hard o. White men will see their soul to the devil and the will enjoy a rich long life. In naija, you'll sell your soul, have sex with a mad person, use your private part, then they will tell you, ''You can only wear slippers anytime you are going to any events.😂😂😂 — Doctor Steven and 14 others (@iamsteveolaa) September 26, 2018

Indeed!

What Nollywood is teaching us…

2. Abubakar Usman

I hear say Omisore follow APC do campaign yesterday. No be person wey first throw blow dey win fight. pic.twitter.com/3zWWJnkU8J — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) September 26, 2018

Nigerian Politics…

3. Kate Henshaw

" When the righteous prosper, the city rejoices.

When the wicked perish, there are shouts of joy"

Let the wicked perish!!

Let them have no peace till they have done right by this nation and its people!!! — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) September 26, 2018

4. Le Bonheur

I think those that upload 10+ videos and 50 pictures on their WhatsApp Status are syndicates from MTN, Etisalat (9Mobile) to swallow my 5GB data in less than a week. I am praying hard that all of you have your judgement expedited from above!! Even Indiamin wasn't this wicked!! — Le Bonheur (@Smartnoys) September 26, 2018

Small play. Sorry oo!

You can always ignore na.

5. Desmond Elliot

Really?

Oya na, we can’t wait too. Shey you want to be governor of Lagos ni?

6. King Morakinyo

So this girl said she would come over this afternoon. i look time and yep 3:56PM Okay i carry phone say make i call babe, guess what song came on as callertunez.. Amaka by 2face Abeg should i still expect? or is that a sign ? pic.twitter.com/oJCb9yPaho — KING Morakinyo (@morakcares) September 25, 2018

Liar liar uncle.

Which girl knows you?

7. Son of David

We'll forgive Banks if he stopped referring to Omisore as his uncle now that he followed APC. While Davido openly campaigned for his uncle, nobody knew Banks as Omisore's nephew until there was a need for election rerun. Omisore be like "talo ni uncle iya?" Uncle kor, Pop Cee ni. pic.twitter.com/vHun83smrL — Son of David (@JesuisNaija) September 26, 2018