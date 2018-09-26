Today’s Noisemakers: Desmond Elliot, Abubakar Usman, Morakinyo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Doctor Steven

Indeed!

What Nollywood is teaching us…

2. Abubakar Usman

Nigerian Politics…

3. Kate Henshaw

4. Le Bonheur

Small play. Sorry oo!

You can always ignore na.

5. Desmond Elliot

View this post on Instagram

I have a dream and I can’t wait to share it !!!

A post shared by Desmond Elliott (@desmondelliot) on

Really?

Oya na, we can’t wait too. Shey you want to be governor of Lagos ni?

6. King Morakinyo

Liar liar uncle.

Which girl knows you?

7. Son of David

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Ovoko Williams September 26, 2018

Profiting from tears: The Buhari administration’s handling of the Nigerian IDP crisis

The humanitarian situation in Nigeria deteriorated significantly in the first half of 2018 as the conflict intensified in the North ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 25, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Maleek Berry, Ferdinand, Kemi Olunloyo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor September 25, 2018

Ogechi Obua: Sussex expanded my worldview and made me ready for the real world

My experience at Sussex University was a pleasant surprise. I was anxious and curios about how my university experience would ...

Editor September 25, 2018

Here are some observations from the ‘inconclusive’ Osun elections

by Kola Muhammed After the build-up to the gubernatorial elections in Osun, one would have thought we will do that ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 24, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Isaac Adewole, Onome, Samklef, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 22, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Dare Art Alade, Daddy Freeze, Remi Adekoya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail