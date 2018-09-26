The Late 5: Omisore jilts PDP, backs APC for Osun re-run; I am ready for Saturday’s primaries – Ambode | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the September 27 rerun election in Osun.

Embattled Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed his readiness to participate in Saturday’s primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with the validation given to the direct primary preference by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

The governor who disclosed this through a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, on Wednesday, said that his emergence as the party’s flagbearer “will guarantee the stability of Lagos growing economy; ensure the continuation of the growth and development it has witnessed over time and ensure that the opposition does not take root in the state.”

Ambode will be slugging it out with the Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Commissioner for Works & Infrastructure, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in Saturday’s primary election expected to be conducted in the 20 local governments areas and 245 wards in the state.

The Federal Government on Wednesday, says the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage will reconvene on October 4, to conclude its negotiation process, in line with the demands of organised labour.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of organised labour in Abuja, said everything necessary has being put in place, stressing that before the October 4 meeting, all necessary demands by organised labour would have being factored in.

The leadership of organised labour have however insisted that since the federal government has refused to agree with their terms, the Nigeria Labour Congress has no other option than to embark on a total strike as scheduled earlier.

Mother of Leah Sharibu, one the 110 schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe, Rebecca Sharibu has denied suing the Federal Government, demanding N500 million for damages.

It was earlier reported that Rebecca sued the Federal Government“…compelling the defendants to employ every means in securing the plaintiff from the custody of her captors…”

Nigeria’s women basketball team D’Tigress on Wednesday, beat Greece 57-56 to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup

By the victory, the team became the first African team to advance to the quarter-final of the prestigious basketball tournament.

The win meant that the girls will play play in the quarter finals with reigning world champions, United Sates of America on Friday.

And stories from around the world:

US President Donald Trump accused China of seeking to meddle in the November 6 US congressional elections, saying Beijing didn’t want his Republican Party to do well because of his hardline stance on trade. (Al Jazeera)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the clearest expression yet of his administration’s support for such an outcome. (Reuters)

An investigative journalism website has published what it says is the real identity of one of the Russian intelligence officers suspected of the Salisbury nerve agent poisoning.

The Bellingcat group claims the man who was named as Ruslan Boshirov is actually Colonel Anatoliy Chepiga. (BBC)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a state visit to Germany this week as the two countries seek to rebuild ties after a series of sharp spats but the controversial trip is likely to be overshadowed by protests. (AFP)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Tehran had no intension to go to war with U.S. forces in the Middle East, where Iran has been involved in proxy wars with U.S. ally Saudi Arabia for decades. (Reuters)