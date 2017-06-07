Forget Trump! Obama and Trudeau’s dinner date is the best thing on the news today

This has absolutely nothing to do with President Donald Trump! Okay, one thing.

While Trump’s White House is struggling to stay afloat an avalanche of controversies, we have Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau to thank for reminding us that friends and allies still matter.

The former president was in Montreal, Canada where he delivered a speech at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce. He used the opportunity of this talk to further express his discontent over Trump pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Obama said, “Obviously I’m disappointed with the current American administration’s decision to pull out of Paris, but all that work that we did is now embedded in decisions that are being made by companies all around America and all around the world“.

But it was not all boring (though very important) Trump and policy talk. Obama and Canadian president, Justin Trudeau later hung out at a restaurant in town and these photos of both men with rolled-up sleeves talking over a candle will melt your heart.

And they wrapped the night with a hug!