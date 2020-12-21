‘Gay tops’ in Nigeria, Queen Bridget Bema, Detty December at NIMC | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Watch legendary Bridget Bema's interview with BBC. Long live Queen Bridget Bema#BridgetBema pic.twitter.com/GVUzgN6qK8 — Uncle Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 21, 2020

We all make mistakes… no?

NIMC office at Alausa this morning, omo… pic.twitter.com/gouM8C3gVf — Aremu Pokipoki (@prinzgbemi) December 21, 2020

Isaa party

Many times we judge men for cheating but have you seen the ladies that these men are expected to steer off??? Like most of them apart from body assets come with extra fetish materials that even a prayerful man might not be able to resist on their own. Pray for your man — 💞 Queen Of Hearts 💞 (@aphrodeetees) December 21, 2020

The temptation…

Sugar daddies too don’t want broke girls😹

Who now wants broke girls?



1/2 — Precious baby🦋 (@preshsantos) December 21, 2020

Where’s the lie?

Nigeria 😹😹😹 — Laolu (@kingLULU1_) December 20, 2020

Nigeria???

Don’t do things for people thinking they owe you anything in return. — the kelechi † (@_igwilo) December 21, 2020

This is the tweet!

Any small thing "savings or current" I'm tired. pic.twitter.com/kT5dGynGyK — Gucci Icecream 🍦 (@EvansT3d) December 21, 2020

Lol… Where’s the lie?

Everything about Nigeria is frustrating. I went to NIMC office to get my NIN, waited under the sun from 9am to 5pm, only to receive my slip and see that they put female as my gender instead of male. — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) December 21, 2020

Is the lord speaking?

Why y’all so obsessed about finding a partner??? Go study and succeed!!! Get a job, make a lot of money. Get everything you want, travel round the world, spoil yourself. That’s enough to make you happy instead of heartbroken!!! — Shola (@jayyth3dop3) December 21, 2020

Where is the lie?

Too much debit alerts dey cause headache. — Ola 🤍 (@thegreatola) December 21, 2020

Accurate!!!