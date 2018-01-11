Grill at the Pent presents The Juice Edition

You know it’s bound be a soiree whenever the weekend sets in, with high rollers and taste-makers looking forward to Sunday.

Why?

It’s The Grill at the Pent, the premium day party powered by Ciroc Ultra premium vodka.

So, it was no different at the Juice Edition as revelers embraced the celebration looking ravishing as always in line with the theme, as they were treated to the signature Ciroc lifestyle entertainment, with Hip Hop, House, Afro Pop blasting through the speakers courtesy DJs Skura and Ruud, with a special set by DJ Michael Andre.

The thrill of the grill is never ending, so for those who missed out no worries, it takes place every Sunday at Cova, Mega Plaza, Victoria Island.

See photos below