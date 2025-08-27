Lagos is filled with events to spend the day doing, especially as a couple but with group themed activities, with your friends, it might be a tad bit more difficult to find the perfect activities to accommodate your friend group. In this article, we list ten activities you could try with your friends.

Paint And Sip

For a creative group of people, the perfect way to spend the day is creating art, and making it a competition. ArtForFun by Craft village is the perfect spot for your friend group to explore all their artistic talents on a budget with paint and sip costing just 12,000 per head.

Beach Hangouts

One of the best grouped themed activities to do with friends is going to the beach with friends, without spending too much of your budget. At the beach you can also make beach volleyball, and other water themed games. The entry free into most beaches is under 10,000 Naira.

Spending The Day At Gameland

Located at Lekki Phase 1, Gameland is the perfect spot to get more for less in activities, with just a 10,000 ticket fee you get access to various games like archery, chess, jenga and many others. It is also the perfect bonding spot for a group of friends.

Wall Climbing

If your friendship group is full of adrenaline junkies who enjoy making it competitive, then a wall climbing themed friend group activity is the perfect way to spend the day.

Escape Room

If your friend group’s idea of a recreational fun is solving riddles, or playing high stake games or you all have a general sense of adventure, then a trip to an escape room is the perfect group themed activity. Escape Room Located at Ahmadu Bello way, Escape Room 33 is the perfect location, and it costs just 10,000 per head, and requires a group of 4-8 players, making it perfect for a friend group.

Going Kayaking

It is impossible to mention group themed activities to do with friends without mentioning going kayaking, it is the perfect bonding activity as each boat requires two people, a friendship group could rent multiple boats and make it a competition. This activity costs just 10k per head.

Pizza Making

If your friendship group enjoys bonding over a meal, getting the opportunity to make pizzas catered to each person’s taste would be the perfect way to have a group activity, and it also comes with good food. At Pizza Garden, your group can each create their pizzas and all for 20,000 each.

A Day At Upbeat Center

If your group of friends enjoy activities like playing football, basketball, group jumps and trampoline jumping, then a group day out at Upbeat center is a perfect way to spend the day.

Trivia Nights

This the perfect group themed activity for a group of friends who enjoy trivia. Lagos Trivia night hosts a trivia night every Sunday, and it is the perfect event for a group of friends to partner up and take home the winning price.

Amusement Park Hangout

A perfect friendship group themed activity would be going to an amusement park as a group. Giwa Gardens would be a perfect location for a day filled with fun for a friend group trying to connect with their inner child.