Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Jonathan Urges Overhaul of INEC Appointment Process, Electoral Reforms

Jonathan urges overhaul of INEC appointment process, electoral reforms

Top Nigerian firms remit ₦392.7bn in taxes in H1 2025

Nigerians spend ₦1.3tn on petrol in June amid rising costs

Two children killed, 17 injured in Minnesota school shooting

Multiple loans block federal workers from accessing housing schemes – FG

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Jonathan urges overhaul of INEC appointment process, electoral reforms

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s electoral system, especially in the appointment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman and the rising cases of political defections.

Speaking at the National Action Plan for Electoral Reform Dialogue in Abuja, Jonathan, represented by Ann Iyonu of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, noted that while progress has been made since 1999, flaws still weaken the system.

He recommended that the appointment of the INEC Chairman be handled by an independent panel made up of representatives from the judiciary, civil society, academia, trade unions, and professional bodies to ensure transparency and credibility.

Top Nigerian firms remit ₦392.7bn in taxes in H1 2025

Ten companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange paid a total of ₦392.7bn in income taxes to the Federal Government in the first half of 2025, up 16.1% from ₦338.3bn in the same period of 2024.

The firms include Dangote Cement, Nestle Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, BUA Cement, International Breweries, Julius Berger, Nascon Allied Industries, UAC of Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, and Dangote Sugar Refinery. Their figures were disclosed in filings with the Nigerian Exchange Limited for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Dangote Cement was the biggest contributor, remitting ₦209.6bn in H1 2025 compared to ₦103.1bn in the same period last year, representing a 103% increase and underscoring its leading role in government revenue generation.

Nigerians spend ₦1.3tn on petrol in June amid rising costs

Nigerians spent about ₦1.3tn on Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in June 2025, as national consumption hit 1.44 billion litres, data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) shows.

Petrol remains the most consumed fuel in the country, largely due to heavy reliance on generators amid an unstable power supply. Since the removal of fuel subsidies two years ago, the cost of petrol purchases has soared, placing a huge burden on households and businesses.

According to NMDPRA’s PMS truckout report, Lagos led with 205.7 million litres consumed in June, valued at ₦185.1bn. Ogun followed with 88.7 million litres worth ₦79.8bn, while the Federal Capital Territory consumed 77.5 million litres valued at ₦69.8bn. Oyo State also recorded high demand at 72.8 million litres, estimated at ₦65.5bn.

Two children killed, 17 injured in Minnesota school shooting

A tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, left two children dead and 17 others injured during a Mass marking the first week of classes, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as Robin Westman and described the attack as both an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that the victims included an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who lost their lives, while 14 children and three adults sustained injuries.

Police say investigations are ongoing as the FBI works with local authorities to determine the motive and broader implications of the attack.

Multiple loans block federal workers from accessing housing schemes – FG

The Federal Government has revealed that many civil servants cannot benefit from its housing loan schemes because their salaries are already tied up in multiple commercial loans.

Salamatu Ahmed, Executive Secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, said the heavy deductions from workers’ paychecks render them ineligible for housing loans. She spoke during the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarterly Forum with union leaders, organised by the Service Welfare Office under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to Ahmed, several workers have taken what she described as “sharp loans” from lending agencies, leaving them financially overstretched. She lamented that this situation makes repayment of government-backed housing loans impossible for many civil servants.