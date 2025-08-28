5 Things To Do In Lagos Before August Ends

The month is coming to a close, but Lagos has not run out of events, exhibitions and plays happening. In this article, we list exhibitions, plays and listening sessions you can attend before the end of the month.

On Third Listening; A Listening Session

This listening session is happening at the center for contemporary art on the 29th of August, and it is the perfect event for people who enjoy calm spaces and listening to sounds that feel like art.

Live Concert With Larry

This event is happening on the 29th of August, at Freedom park and it is an Afro-Reggae live concert by Larry, it is the perfect event for lovers of Afro and reggae music.

National Cake, A Play

This play directed by Austine Onuoha is happening on the 30th of August, at the Terra Kulture lawn, and it is the perfect place to be if you enjoy watching plays.

Albert Ohams Mastery And Milestones; An Art Exhibition

This art exhibition has been organized by the NK Art Gallery to honor the cartoon editor of the Sun Newspapers since 2003.

His humorous art works will be displayed for an exhibition and it is the perfect event for art and design enthusiasts. It is happening on the 30th of August.

The Nine Printmaking Grandmasters: An Exhibition

This exhibition is hosted by Iwalewa Art gallery and it runs till the 31st of August, and it was curated to honor printmaking in Nigeria. It is the perfect event to attend if you enjoy knowing the history of art in the country.