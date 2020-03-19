GTB launches Beta Health, expands access to health insurance for low-income Nigerians

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Beta Health, a low-cost health financing product that offers instant access to health insurance for every Nigerian. The first of its kind in Nigeria, Beta Health provides coverage for basic and essential health services such as; general consultations, treatment for malaria, Ante Natal care, amongst others, for a subscription of N500 a month.

As at 2018, more than 90 percent of the Nigerian population are not enrolled in any health insurance scheme, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. This is because health insurance is either too expensive or not very accessible to most people across the country. Beta Health is a response to this pressing national need and the latest offering in the long line of GTBank’s innovative products and services aimed at adding value to people’s everyday lives. To subscribe to Beta Health, all a customer has to do is simply dial *737*52*500*50# on their mobile phones, and they will be signed up on the package within minutes.

People subscribed to Beta Health can walk into over 1,000 hospitals nationwide and get attended to for select medical cases, at no out-of-pocket cost. There are, on average, at least 5 healthcare centres in every local government area under the Beta Health coverage, and the plan also allows for subscription on behalf of a third-party; such as relatives, domestic staff, contract workers and employees of small businesses. This offers an efficient solution for access to basic healthcare services for people in every part of the country and across all works of life.

Commenting on the launch of Beta Health, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, said; “We are delighted and proud to launch this healthcare initiative which we believe will have a tremendous impact in people’s lives. Beta Health is more than just a banking product, it reflects our passion for enriching lives and commitment to expanding access to the essential services which everyone needs to thrive.”

He further stated that, “For us at GTBank, this is just the start. We will continue to build on Beta Health to provide greater access to more robust and comprehensive healthcare plans that serve the pressing needs and fit the lifestyle of our customers and people in the communities where we operate.”

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry. The Bank is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation. The Bank is also going beyond the traditional understanding of Corporate Social Responsibility as corporate philanthropy by intervening in key economic sectors through non-profit consumer-focused fairs and capacity building initiatives for small businesses.

For more information: https://www.gtbank.com/beta-health