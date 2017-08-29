Hajj 2017: 4 Nigerian pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

Four out of the 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, has reportedly died.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mohammed, announced the passage of the pilgrims on Tuesday in Makkah at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with Hajj stakeholders, Premium Times reports.

Other details: 

  • Mr Mohammed declined to disclose the identities of the late pilgrims as well as the circumstances that led to their death.
  • The NAHCON chair pleaded with the media to withhold the details so as not to further devastate the families of the affected pilgrims.

 

