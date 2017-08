HBO’s “Game of Thrones” can maybe heave a sigh of relief from hackers threats.

HBO has recorded an all-time high of 12.1 million viewers who tuned in Sunday to watch the finale of the seventh season of the epic fantasy drama, according to Nielsen.

An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels.

The seven-episode second-to-last season began with 10.1 million viewers, while episode 5 drew 10.7 million, their previous record.