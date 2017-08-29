Stop portraying the Police and the Senate in a bad light – Gov Dickson

The governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson Tuesday, has expressed concern over the continued squabble between Senator Issa Misau (Bauchi, APC) and the Nigerian Police over alleged corruption.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Dickson said the allegations were unhealthy and antithetical to the image of the senator and the police.

The outrageous exchanges:

Misau said top officers pay millions to get special promotions.

Police replies, says they don’t collect bribes.

Police IG, Ibrahim Idris says inaugurates panel to investigate alleged police promotion fraud.

Misau elaborates, says Police Commissioners pay between N10 million and N15 million in order to be ‘favoured’.

Police declared the senator a deserter, a fraudster and a drug addict.

I’m not a deserter…address issues I raised against the IG.

Dickson’s reactions:

The absurd controversy was capable of ridiculing public institutions by portraying the Senate and the police in bad light.

Such crisis of confidence could undermine the police and the Senate.

The governor also asked the police to restrain from making further statements on the matter or taking further action against the senator.

He said, “On no account should we denigrate the police for what we owe the police is the support to enable it to overcome the multifarious problems confronting the force which in my opinion is a critical institution of the state.”