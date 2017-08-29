President Trump leaves for Texas over #HurricaneHarvey

by Adedotun Michael
Following Sunday’s report from the White House that President Donald Trump would be visiting Texas today to see the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the Presidential aircraft left Washington a while ago.
Trump who indulged himself with flurries of tweets disclosing his compassionate stand on the hurricane since the hurricane landed in “Corpus Christi” – left for the border state to have a personal view of the devastating situation.
The President wrote through his Twitter account in a simple sentence, “Leaving now for Texas!”.
Hurricane Harvey which rose to a Category 4 storm, hit Texas on Friday with a massive wrath on Houston, rendering over 30,000 homeless and has caused 10 deaths – the heaviest storm ever recorded.
