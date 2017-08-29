Why is Lauretta Onochie trying to be the centre of attraction again?

by Alexander O. Onukwe



The Our Mumu Don Do movement has taken up a third protest within the calendar months of 2017, if you add the first one in February to #ResumeorResign and #BringBackDiezani.

To some, their agitations appear sensible, while some others may find their arguments and facts skewed. Nevertheless, it is recognized that Charly Boy and company are exercising their constitutional rights to assemble peaceably and engage in protests and demonstrations. There were many comments that that right was infringed upon the last time they were out, with the use of tear gas by the Police, and the attack at Wuse market. In spite of that, they have chosen to hit the streets again.

Perhaps because it does not have the kind of national focus requesting Buhari’s return had, the first day of the sit-out for Diezani to return did not rouse as much conversation. But does that make it an entirely senseless undertaking? Even if it was, is it possible to demonstrate that their cause is baseless without debasing the group for doing so?

Apparently, Lauretta Onochie would have it no other way.

After so vigorously defending President Buhari’s right as a “private citizen” who could stay in London for as long as he had to, while claiming that Charly Boy and Deji Adeyanju were earning their keep, one can imagine how the President’s personal assistant on social media would have felt seeing the vigil kept at Abuja House for the President to leave the UK. The jury remains out on whether the vigil was directly influential in getting the President to return but that the protest achieved one of its aims would not have sat well with Ms Onochie, it can be assumed.

Now that they have taken up a new cause which does not necessarily have an immediate negative consequence on the Buhari administration, Ms Onochie has chosen to bring in her experience into the matter of extradition and trials, so as to get one back from the defeat to her archrivals. Claiming to have witnessed the Ibori trials in the UK, she refers to those who wish to see Mrs Alison-Madueke tried over there as “mumus”.

6. Those asking for the extradition of Diezani are very ignorant and did not do their homework at all. That's "mumu-ness" in itself. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 29, 2017

Not being one of the two official spokespersons for the Presidency, it is hard to know what particular role Ms Onochie plays. But if it is about trolling those whom she perceives as anti-Government and diverting attention to herself, then she is perhaps good enough to continue earning her keep.