Euphoria Star Actor Angus Cloud Dies at 25, Death Suspected as Possible Overdose #RIPFez

A dark cloud hangs over Euphoria fans as they mourn the heartbreaking loss of Angus Cloud, the gifted American actor renowned for his role as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the beloved HBO series. Angus departed this world on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his family residence in Oakland, California.

According to TMZ reports, Angus had been grappling with the loss of his father, who was laid to rest in Ireland just a week before the tragedy. The actor’s family revealed that he had been struggling with suicidal thoughts, which ultimately led to this devastating outcome. His mother placed a distress call to 911, reporting a “possible overdose,” and tragically, Angus was found lifeless, with no pulse, and was pronounced dead on-site.

In a heart-wrenching statement, the star’s family bid farewell to their beloved Angus, remembering him as an extraordinary human being and expressing the profound impact he had on their lives. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus held a special place in the hearts of those who knew him.

In the wake of this tragic loss, Angus Cloud’s family encourages others to be mindful of their mental health and not to suffer in silence. They hope that Angus’ passing can serve as a poignant reminder that no one should face their struggles alone and that seeking help and support is crucial.

HBO, the network behind Euphoria, also shared their condolences, recognizing Angus’ immense talent and the significant role he played as part of the Euphoria family. The loss of this gifted actor leaves a void in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of his fans and colleagues alike.

Angus Cloud’s journey to stardom included a range of film roles, but it was his breakout performance in Euphoria from 2019 to 2022 that garnered him widespread recognition and admiration.

During this difficult time, Angus Cloud’s family has asked for privacy as they cope with the profound grief of losing a cherished member of their family. As the entertainment community mourns the loss of a promising talent, the legacy of Angus and his impactful portrayal of Fez in Euphoria will forever remain in the hearts of his adoring fans.