Here are the 9 movies screening at the 2019 NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival

Undoubtedly, Nollywood movies have gained such global appeal and sustained a fascination that they are always in demand. From international premieres to being added to the library of streaming platforms like Netflix, Nollywood movies are filtering into spaces and becoming even more popular.

The NollywoodWeek Paris Film, which was created to promote quality Nigerian films, foster partnerships within the industry and contribute to the overall development and growth of one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural exports, has announced the line-up of films that will screen at the festival this year. Now in its seventh edition, the leading film festival showcasing Nigerian cinema in Europe will screen nine movies at the Cinema l’Arlequin (Harlequin Theatre), from May 9 to May 12.

These movies, from Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys to Faraday Okoro’s Nigerian Prince, received critical praise and heralded a new wave of young and exciting filmmakers. And also painted a promising future for Nollywood.

Lara and the Beat

Tosin Coker’s Lara and the Beat is a coming of age movie about the young and beautiful Giwa sisters caught in the center of a financial scandal with their late parents’ media empire. The sisters are forced out of their privileged bubble and must learn to build their own future.

Light in the Dark

Ekene Som Mekwunye’s Light in the Dark tells the story of an inter-tribal couple who fall in love and get married against the wishes of their families. Surrounded by the darkness of one night’s ordeal, they have to seek the light that only love can bring.

Moms At War

Omoni Oboli’s Moms At War follows two mothers, Ebubechukwu and Olaide (played by Omoni Oboli and Funke Akindele), who are constantly in competition with each other, which almost always put their kids in the middle.

Oga Bolaji

Kayode Kasum’s Oga Bolaji is centered around the simple happy-go-lucky life of a 40-year-old retired musician who still lives with his mother. His life takes a drastic turn when he crosses paths with a young girl. The movie showcases the resilient, ingenuity of the Nigerian spirit.

Up North

Tope Oshin’s Up North follows a young rebellious heir (Banky W) from a wealthy family, who is sent away to National Service in Northern Nigeria. Things don’t quite go according to plan, as the spoiled heir begins to find himself creating memories to last a lifetime.

Nigerian Prince

Faraday Okoro’s Nigerian Prince follows Eze, a stubborn Nigerian-American teenager, and his cousin, Pius, a desperate Nigerian Prince scammer. After Eze’s mother sends him to Nigeria against his will, Eze retaliates by teaming up with Pius to scam unsuspecting foreigners.

Knock Out Blessing

Dare Olaitan’s Knock Out Blessing follows the story of Blessing (Ade Laoye), a girl on a mission to achieve her dream and escape poverty. She and her friends, however, have to go through the Nigerian political underworld and emerge victorious to come out on the other side.

God Calling

BB Sasore’s God Calling looks at the life of Sade (Zainab Balogun), a happily married woman, who suffers a major domestic disaster, her family and her faith through the lens of an unconventional encounter with God in this modern age.

King of Boys

Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a businesswoman with a checkered past and a promising political future. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle.