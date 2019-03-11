Upcoming zombie comedy ”Little Monsters” proves that we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o

We are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o, take it or leave it. Nyong’o’s return to the screens since starring Black Panther is particularly interesting because it has hatched a new range: she is the star in two horror films, Us from Jordan Peele and Little Monsters, which had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Little Monsters is a zomcom (zombie comedy, cool isn’t?) that many critics are saying shows the immense talent and versatility that Nyong’o has, given that she hasn’t starred in a horror film until now. Have you seen the magazine cover and gifs of her in Us, in which she wields a scissors with a blankly terrifying look on her face? Also, here’s Nyong’o trying to scare herself in the movie. Just give all her the Oscars already.

Little Monsters is directed by Abe Forsythe, and follows the story of Dave (Alexander England), a washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad). One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline’s heart, or will the zombies get there first?

LITTLE MONSTERS is the most adorable zomcom ever. And the audience was completely wrapped around the fingers of Lupita Nyong’o. Two days in a row of stellar Nyong’o performances in genre films. — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) March 9, 2019

The movie already has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it drew some laughs from audiences when they saw it at SXSW, Austin. I’m really looking forward to this movie, and also a trailer. Little Monsters is set to hit theaters this year.