Lupita Nyong’o is now the fifth black woman to be on the cover of horror magazine Fangoria

Lupita Nyongo’s career has accelerated since starring in Marvel’s Black Panther. In short, she’s everywhere, from getting linked to other movie projects to being worthy enough to be considered as the next Bond Girl in the upcoming James Bond movie. This year, she will return to the screens in Jordan Peele’s new horror movie Us, one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year. Us is Peele’s follow-up to 2017’s Get Out, and the movie has generated a lot of buzz with its refreshingly original plot of evil doppelgangers and a trailer that will scare the hell out of you.

Photo: Fangoria/Twitter

Now, the movie has been featured on horror magazine Fangoria Vol 2 #3, with Lupita Nyong’o as the center of attraction. Actually, her scissors-wielding doppelganger. Importantly, Nyong’o is now the fifth black woman to be featured on the magazine. Ytossie Patterson (Vamp), Rachel True (The Craft), Aaliyah (Queen of The Damned) and Halle Berry (Gothika) were previous faces on the cover of the popular American horror publication, which has often been skewed towards white horror fandom.

Us is expected to have a bigger opening weekend that Get Out, pulling in $35-40 million. Out in cinemas on March 22, 2019, I really can’t wait.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Editor March 8, 2019

Adesua Dozie, Teni Apata, Kadaria Ahmed, Ngozi Nkwoji, … these are Nigeria’s 100 Most Inspiring Women in 2019

Leading Ladies Africa presents its annual #100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria list for 2019. For the 5th consecutive year, ...

Editor March 8, 2019

Bukonla Adebakin: This #IWD2019, we must push for balance for a better future for women

As a leader in the Nigerian non-profit space, I have had the rare experience of sitting in a banquet hall ...

Bernard Dayo March 8, 2019

Here’s why Kadaria Ahmed’s tweet telling Nigerians to ‘live within their means” should offend you

Kadaria Ahmed, the TV host and journalist you’d remember from interviewing former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, impressing the nation with ...

Bernard Dayo March 8, 2019

The Big 5: One dies as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna; Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate The Court of Appeal ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

Idris Elba is replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Despite the failures and dissatisfaction with the first Suicide Squad, the movie still did well at the box office. A bland ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

The Big 5: Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo; IG deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: EFCC arraigns ex-Skye Bank chair The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail