Lupita Nyong’o is now the fifth black woman to be on the cover of horror magazine Fangoria

Lupita Nyongo’s career has accelerated since starring in Marvel’s Black Panther. In short, she’s everywhere, from getting linked to other movie projects to being worthy enough to be considered as the next Bond Girl in the upcoming James Bond movie. This year, she will return to the screens in Jordan Peele’s new horror movie Us, one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year. Us is Peele’s follow-up to 2017’s Get Out, and the movie has generated a lot of buzz with its refreshingly original plot of evil doppelgangers and a trailer that will scare the hell out of you.

Now, the movie has been featured on horror magazine Fangoria Vol 2 #3, with Lupita Nyong’o as the center of attraction. Actually, her scissors-wielding doppelganger. Importantly, Nyong’o is now the fifth black woman to be featured on the magazine. Ytossie Patterson (Vamp), Rachel True (The Craft), Aaliyah (Queen of The Damned) and Halle Berry (Gothika) were previous faces on the cover of the popular American horror publication, which has often been skewed towards white horror fandom.

Us is expected to have a bigger opening weekend that Get Out, pulling in $35-40 million. Out in cinemas on March 22, 2019, I really can’t wait.