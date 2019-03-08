The Late 5: Fire engulfs INEC office in Akwa Ibom; Federal government refute report of earth tremor in Abuja | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Senator Akpabio withdraws suit challenging election defeat

Former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has withdrawn a suit he filed in court challenging his Senate reelection loss.

Sunday Ameh, Akpabio’s lawyer, announced the withdrawal in court in Abuja on Friday and did not give reasons for his decision. Akpabio filed the case despite Nigeria’s legal provision that Senatorial election disputes should be decided in the first instance by an election tribunal. Lawyers say conventional courts lack jurisdiction to hear such cases.

Earth tremor hits Abuja again

Earth tremor has been reported in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja on Friday. There are however unverified claims that the tremor claimed three lives. Residents reported that the seismic disturbance occurred at about 2 a.m. when many of them were already in bed.

Federal government refute report of earth tremor in Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) has refuted reports of another earth tremor at Mpape community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Abba Usman, the Deputy Director, Geophysics Department of NGSA, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Usman said there were reports on Thursday by the residents of the community that another earth tremor occurred in the area at about 2 p.m. He explained that the loud noise and movement of the earth that occurred in the community was as a result of expired dynamites explosives that were not properly detonated by Examines Limited, a quarry company located at Mpape.

Balyesa gets police commissioner for Saturday’s elections

The police high command has deployed a Commissioner of Police, Olushola David, for election duty in Bayelsa for Saturday’s house of assembly polls in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr David had served in Abia South Senatorial District during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Speaking with journalists at the Police officers Mess in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday, Mr David said his mandate was to create a safe environment that would enable electorate exercise their civic right during the elections.

Fire engulfs INEC office in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom has been gutted by fire, just ahead of the crucial governorship and house of assembly elections in the state. According to a security guard that spoke to Premium Times, the he fire started around 2 a.m. on Friday. The cause of the fire is still unknown.