The Late 5: Fire engulfs INEC office in Akwa Ibom; Federal government refute report of earth tremor in Abuja | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Senator Akpabio withdraws suit challenging election defeat

Former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has withdrawn a suit he filed in court challenging his Senate reelection loss.

Sunday Ameh, Akpabio’s lawyer, announced the withdrawal in court in Abuja on Friday and did not give reasons for his decision. Akpabio filed the case despite Nigeria’s legal provision that Senatorial election disputes should be decided in the first instance by an election tribunal. Lawyers say conventional courts lack jurisdiction to hear such cases.

Earth tremor hits Abuja again

Earth tremor has been reported in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja on Friday. There are however unverified claims that the tremor claimed three lives. Residents reported that the seismic disturbance occurred at about 2 a.m. when many of them were already in bed.

Federal government refute report of earth tremor in Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) has refuted reports of another earth tremor at Mpape community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Abba Usman, the Deputy Director, Geophysics Department of NGSA, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Usman said there were reports on Thursday by the residents of the community that another earth tremor occurred in the area at about 2 p.m. He explained that the loud noise and movement of the earth that occurred in the community was as a result of expired dynamites explosives that were not properly detonated by Examines Limited, a quarry company located at Mpape.

Balyesa gets police commissioner for Saturday’s elections

The police high command has deployed a Commissioner of Police, Olushola David, for election duty in Bayelsa for Saturday’s house of assembly polls in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr David had served in Abia South Senatorial District during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Speaking with journalists at the Police officers Mess in Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday, Mr David said his mandate was to create a safe environment that would enable electorate exercise their civic right during the elections.

Fire engulfs INEC office in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom has been gutted by fire, just ahead of the crucial governorship and house of assembly elections in the state. According to a security guard that spoke to Premium Times, the he fire started around 2 a.m. on Friday. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 8, 2019

The Big 5: One dies as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna; Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate The Court of Appeal ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

The Late 5: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for APC’s Dapo Abiodun; Buhari has subverted Supreme Court, Atiku may not get justice – Agbakoba | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: PDP’s Gbenga Daniel directs supporters to vote for APC’s Dapo Abiodun Former ...

Editor March 7, 2019

StateCraft Inc. extends winning streak into Francophone Africa with Senegal presidential win

StateCraft Inc., the elections and governance consulting company under the media group, RED, extended its winning streak into Francophone Africa ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

Brace yourselves because ‘Chief Daddy’ is coming to Netflix this month

Netflix has just acquired Chief Daddy, the 2018 star-studded comedy drama from EbonyLife Films, which, I believe, is still showing ...

Bernard Dayo March 7, 2019

The Big 5: Three injured as explosion rocks APC campaign venue in Uyo; IG deploys DIGs, 227 CPs for March 9 elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: EFCC arraigns ex-Skye Bank chair The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s application for inspection of electoral materials; No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner | Other stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today: No public holiday in Lagos on Friday – Commissioner The Lagos State Government ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail