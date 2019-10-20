Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

My Life in Tech: In Obi Ozor’s world, audacity is king – Kay Ugwuede

”Obi Ozor may or may not be a red cap chief but his company, Kobo360, in just under two years, has become one of the leading technology logistics service providers across Africa. The last of eight children, Ozor was studying to become a Catholic priest at the Sacred Heart Seminary School, Nsude in southeast Nigeria when a protracted kidney disease cut short his priestly ambition and kept him in bed for nine months. That period, he says, changed his life.”

Here are 7 talking points from Headies 2019 – Motolani Alake

On a night that saw Falz’s critically acclaimed album, Moral Instruction win big, one would be forgiven for seeing political chatter on the big stage as inevitable. Leading the way, Falz. As he celebrated his Best Rap Single award for ‘Talk,’ he ended his speech with “Free Sowore.”

10 popular Nigerian sexual myths and facts – Frank Ugobude

”In Nigeria, there is a misconception around how “tight a woman’s vagina should be.” Virgins are supposed to have tight vaginas and promiscuous women have loose ones because they have frequent sex. This is false. Women, like men, come in different sizes. It is very important to understand that the muscles around the vagina are elastic, meaning it naturally contracts and resumes its normal size and shape, both after sexual intercourse as well as childbirth.”