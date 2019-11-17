Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

When will facts take centre stage in Africa’s discourse today? – David Hundeyin

In September, when former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe died, I found myself in the weird situation of seemingly defending the honour of a legendary African dictator. Apparently, the mere fact of insisting that the entire story be told, as against merely trotting out a common narrative made me a “Mugabe apologist.” On both sides of the highly polarised discourse were two camps insisting that he was, on the one hand, a blameless African Hero and victim of white demonisation, and on the other hand, a gormless devil with horns growing out of his head.

The Difficult Business of Streaming Music in Nigeria – Olumiyiwa Olowogboyega

Streaming companies are capital intensive businesses. To get extensive music catalogues, streaming companies pay licencing fees to distributors like Universal and Sony. These licences may cost up to $100,000. With this annual licence fee, streaming companies will then attempt to recoup their investments from their margins on subscription fees.

5 Nigerian Artistes Who have a Shot At A 2020 Grammy Nomination – Daniel Orubo

Before you roll your eyes, just know that Yemi Alade has as good a chance as any artist on this list to actually end up with a nod. From the production to its themes, her career-best LP, Woman of Steel feels tailor-made for the ‘Best World Music Album’ category, and we think voters could take the bait.

The hurdle? Yemi Alade’s biggest hurdle is Burna Boy. It seems unlikely (but not impossible) that two Nigerian projects will be nominated for ‘Best World Music Album’, and since Burna Boy’s nomination feels like a certainty, it might end up hindering Yemi Alade from making the cut.

Twitter Taught me How to Feel, now Real Life has no Appeal – Edwin Okolo

Much like cars revolutionised modern love in the ’40s and drugs revolutionised courting in the ’60s, social media has changed the dating game for the past decade. One’s preferred choice of social media platform has a significant influence on who they become, and how they date. On Instagram for example, a spur of likes on old photos indicates that a person is trying to get your attention. Frequent responses to tweets can constitute as very subtle flirting on Twitter, and Facebook is renowned for its descriptors that allow people to announce changes in their romantic status, without having to officially inform their families and friends.