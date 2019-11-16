Beibei Haven Fertility Walk 2019 – A walk to remember

Beibei Haven Foundation will host her 4th annual Fertility walk on the 23rd of November 2019 themed A WALK TO REMEMBER. This event will take place at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. Each year, over 300 participants come together as one to raise awareness and show support to couples who are on their fertility journey of having their family.

A walk to Remember is dedicated to the precious angels who have died due to Ectopic pregnancy, Miscarriage, Still Birth, SIDS, Pregnancy loss, Infant loss, or any form of Antenatal or Neonatal death.

We aim to support families who have been affected by pregnancy and baby loss by creating an avenue to remember the precious angels that have gone too soon, raise awareness on Pregnancy and baby loss and encouraging organizations to put in place policies to support dealing with the grief associated with pregnancy and baby loss.

We are also partnering with top fertility clinics in Lagos such as The Bridge Clinic, South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital, The Olive Branch and Georges Memorial Hospital to offer Fertility consultations & support services.

The remembrance day will be filled with lots of interactive activities such as:

Balloon release to remember & honour our angels

The memorial wall where we can write encouragements & prayers,

Memorial walk to take the steps our angels can’t take & raise awareness on the subject

Zumba session

Journey sharing

and refreshments to our participants.

The Remembrance walk is free to everyone but registration is required — To attend CLICK HERE !!!

Beibei Haven is a non-governmental organization (NGO) driven by its mandate to support women and couples through their fertility journey from trying to conceive to parenthood.

We organize free hangouts, walks, conferences and seminars to support those affected and leads efforts to increase public education on topics relating to Infertility, Miscarriage, Genotype, and complicated pregnancies.