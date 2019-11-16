Beibei Haven Fertility Walk 2019 – A walk to remember

Beibei Haven Foundation will host her 4th annual Fertility walk on the 23rd of November 2019 themed A WALK TO REMEMBER. This event will take place at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos. Each year, over 300 participants come together as one to raise awareness and show support to couples who are on their fertility journey of having their family.

A walk to Remember is dedicated to the precious angels who have died due to Ectopic pregnancy, Miscarriage, Still Birth, SIDS, Pregnancy loss, Infant loss, or any form of Antenatal or Neonatal death.

We aim to support families who have been affected by pregnancy and baby loss by creating an avenue to remember the precious angels that have gone too soon, raise awareness on Pregnancy and baby loss and encouraging organizations to put in place policies to support dealing with the grief associated with pregnancy and baby loss.

We are also partnering with top fertility clinics in Lagos such as The Bridge Clinic, South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital, The Olive Branch and Georges Memorial Hospital to offer Fertility consultations & support services.

The remembrance day will be filled with lots of interactive activities such as:

  • Balloon release to remember & honour our angels
  • The memorial wall where we can write encouragements & prayers,
  • Memorial walk to take the steps our angels can’t take & raise awareness on the subject
  • Zumba  session
  • Journey sharing
  • and refreshments to our participants.

The Remembrance walk is free to everyone but registration is required — To attend CLICK HERE !!!

Beibei Haven is a non-governmental organization (NGO) driven by its mandate to support women and couples through their fertility journey from trying to conceive to parenthood.

We organize free hangouts, walks, conferences and seminars to support those affected and leads efforts to increase public education on topics relating to Infertility, Miscarriage, Genotype, and complicated pregnancies.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor November 16, 2019

Da Vinci, Cartoon Network, TNT and Investigation Discovery now on GOtv!

GOtv has made some exciting changes just in time for the festive season with the addition of four new channels ...

Sponsor November 16, 2019

Funmi Iyanda, Olumide Makanjuola, Kunle Afolayan, Tope Oshin, Michelle Dede, others, step out for ’Walking with Shadows’ premiere at AFRIFF

Funmi Iyanda, Kunle Afolayan, Tope Oshin, Michelle Dede and Zainab Balogun were among the personalities that attended the premiere of  ...

Sponsor November 16, 2019

Accelerate TV premieres the Mindset Series – top 5 films of 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project at the African International Film Festival

Accelerate TV premieres ‘The Mindset Series’ – the top 5 short films from its 2019 Accelerate Filmmaker Project – at ...

Sponsor November 15, 2019

Ada the Country, a woman’s survival story berths at MUSON, Jan 2

Doyenne Circle Teams up with Lala Akindoju, Titilope Sonuga to bring you Ada The Country; A Musical with Kate Henshaw ...

Sponsor November 15, 2019

FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship achieves global recognition, gets listed in the WAGR

Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Golf ...

Sponsor November 15, 2019

OPPO Mobile, Toke Makinwa partner to launch Reno2 Series smartphones in Nigeria

To unveil the high-end Reno2 Series, OPPO Mobile Nigeria recently announced a brand partnership with Nigeria’s leading fashion and style ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail