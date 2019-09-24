Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Is the Nigerian government aware of climate change or? — FK. (@fkabudu) September 24, 2019

A time comes in a man’s life,when ass and boobs won’t matter anymore but a woman that will give him peace of mind. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) September 24, 2019

When I set up my business properly , buy at least 3 luxury cars , own a mansion , pay for my wedding , go to Maldives for honey moon, move overseas to raise my kids, have savings and then financially support people in need , … then and then I’ll say

“money isn’t everything“ lol — Igbo Made (@volqx) September 24, 2019

Some of us only put on the TV because we need background noise when we’re on the phone 😂😂. — w σ ℓ f ɢ a и ɢ 형 (@Gaeist) September 24, 2019

I went to Fela shrine last night, when i was about entering, a guy walked up to me saying “bros which one you want Black mamba, Memory Loss, Loud, Colorado, Arizona” I was like Wtf? Which one is memory loss and Black Mamba again ? — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) September 24, 2019