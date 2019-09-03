Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Lady beside me on the train was playing one of those word link games and stuck on a level… I typed the last word and tilted my phone so she could see. “Thanks so much” 3 levels later she’s stuck again and looking at me…aunty, you’re English, it’s your language please. — Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) September 3, 2019

Instead of Glo, Airtel and Etisalat to quickly do an Ad on how to port and get free 5 gig when you port. They are busy sleeping — Chris D’ Drunk (@TheIgboWolf) September 3, 2019

80% of Nigerian celebrities are daft — locke (@fajinextdoor) September 3, 2019

If your following is less than 50k dont bother expecting a response from me. Keep watching this TL — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) September 3, 2019