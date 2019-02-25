Here’s the full winners’ list of the 2019 Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards took place on Sunday night and it was the first time in thirty years without a host, all thanks to Kevin Hart. The night had its red carpet moments, but the ceremony itself brought in a whirlwind of surprises as Green Book took home Best Picture, to everyone’s chagrin.
Olivia Colman beat favourite Glenn Close to win Best Actress. Bohemian Rhapsody earned the most Oscars overall, with four, including Best Actor for Rami Malek, who played Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. The movie has come under fire for its treatment of Mercury’s sexuality.
Black Panther took home Best Original Score and Best Costumes, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper channelled back their respective roles in Ally and Jack and gave a tingly, intimate performance of Shallow. Here’s the full list of winners:
BEST PICTURE – Green Book
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – Olivia Colman, The Favourite
DIRECTING – Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Mahershala Ali, Green Book
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) – BlacKkKlansman | Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) – Green Book | Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
FILM EDITING – Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman
CINEMATOGRAPHY – Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
PRODUCTION DESIGN – Black Panther | Hannah Beachler (Production Design); Jay Hart (Set Decoration)
VISUAL EFFECTS – First Man | Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
COSTUME DESIGN – Black Panther, Ruth Carter
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Vice | Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – Roma | Mexico; Alfonso Cuarón
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) – Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) – “Shallow” | Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
SOUND EDITING – Bohemian Rhapsody | John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
SOUND MIXING – Bohemian Rhapsody | Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) – Bao | Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION) – Skin | Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) – Free Solo | Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill
