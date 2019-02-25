Article

Here’s the full winners’ list of the 2019 Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards took place on Sunday night and it was the first time in thirty years without a host, all thanks to Kevin Hart. The night had its red carpet moments, but the ceremony itself brought in a whirlwind of surprises as Green Book took home Best Picture, to everyone’s chagrin.

Olivia Colman beat favourite Glenn Close to win Best Actress. Bohemian Rhapsody earned the most Oscars overall, with four, including Best Actor for Rami Malek, who played Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. The movie has come under fire for its treatment of Mercury’s sexuality.

Black Panther took home Best Original Score and Best Costumes, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper channelled back their respective roles in Ally and Jack and gave a tingly, intimate performance of Shallow. Here’s the full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE – Green Book

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – Olivia Colman, The Favourite

DIRECTING – Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Mahershala Ali, Green Book

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY) – BlacKkKlansman | Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY) – Green Book | Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

FILM EDITING – Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman

CINEMATOGRAPHY – Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

PRODUCTION DESIGN – Black Panther | Hannah Beachler (Production Design); Jay Hart (Set Decoration)

VISUAL EFFECTS – First Man | Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

COSTUME DESIGN – Black Panther, Ruth Carter

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING – Vice | Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – Roma | Mexico; Alfonso Cuarón

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) – Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) – “Shallow” | Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

SOUND EDITING – Bohemian Rhapsody | John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

SOUND MIXING – Bohemian Rhapsody | Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED) – Bao | Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION) – Skin | Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) – Free Solo | Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT) – Period. End Of Sentence. | Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton
