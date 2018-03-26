Here’s what happened with The Headies last weekend

If you are active on social media platform Twitter, then you’ve certainly heard that one of the biggest trending topics over the weekend was the sudden postponement of the highly anticipated 2018 Headies award show. The Headies organized by Hip TV’s Ayo Animashaun has become a cultural phenomenon for just how much it is able to polarize Nigerian musicians and entertainers and how coveted their awards and the cultural clout it affords artists, rappers especially. It really is a big deal.

The fact that the Headies didn’t happen last weekend even though the nominees for this year’s show were announced in December and Bovi had already been informally revealed as this year’s host seemed to have triggered fans of the show who are starting to get antsy because of both surprise postponements. We were just as eager to see the shows happen last weekend, and when it didn’t, we went sleuthing to find out as much as we could about what is actually happening at Headies HQ.

After doing a bit of industry sleuthing, we found someone who agreed to speak to us off record. According to our source, the main reason the awards were postponed last weekend was because of the all overpowering cultural event that was the wedding of Dangote’s daughter last weekend. Dangote brought Bill Gates and several of the country’s biggest billionaires in the country to Lagos for the wedding. All the four and five star hotels on the island were occupied and event itself was held at the Eko Hotel expo Hall and convention center, the very same venue the Headies had chosen and on the very same date. There was no hope in hell that even if The Headies had booked the date earlier, they wouldn’t be bounced for Dangote. Not even remotely possible.

The Headies didn’t have any hope against Dangote and we don’t grudge them for that. We await the new dates and finally seeing our nominees crowned as winners. It’s not over yet.