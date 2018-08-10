Here’s why you should attend the Write with Style masterclass with award-winning journalist Oris Aigbokhaevbolo

Words run the world: On the internet, and in novels, magazines, films, songs, and even love letters. How do you make your own collection of words and sentences standout? How do you become a better writer? How do you make money after becoming a good writer?

To find out the answer to these questions, join a 2-day masterclass with award-winning writer, critic, and journalist Oris Aigbokhaevbolo.

A selection of topics to be covered:

– How to write a good sentence

– What is style?

– What is euphony?

– How to use the semicolon and other punctuation marks

– How to write reviews, interviews, reportage, fiction and creative nonfiction

– Who pays writers?

Participants are required to send a 500-word writing sample to [email protected]. Only successful candidates will receive further information.
Venue: Ouidah, 3C, Oba Dosunmu Street (opposite Protea Hotel), off Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja
Date: 25 & 26 August. Fee: 10, 000 naira

If you would like to recommend other topics related to writing, please fill this form: http://bit.ly/WWSWorkshop
For more details, please send a mail to the email above. Small chops will be provided at the venue.

