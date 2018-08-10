Be a global champion with Reckitt Benckiser

It’s that time of the year again, Reckitt Benckiser, the producer of Dettol, Mortein, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex and Harpic is calling the entrepreneurial youth for the RB Global Challenge. After a successful round of interesting pitches from last year’s edition, the 2nd edition is here with a call for entries from top talents in 18 countries.

Once again, the RB Global Challenge returns to give you a chance to present your innovative business solution and give flight to your entrepreneurial dreams while contributing to social development.

Do you have what it takes to be the next RB global champion?

The RB Global challenge is looking for the best of the best in Nigeria with ideas that are profitable and can help tackle a relevant social issue – a #BusinessWithPurpose .

It’s simple enough to enter. Form a team of 2 or 3 members and come up with an innovative business idea in the area of Health & Hygiene that addresses a social issue in Nigeria and is profitable for Reckitt Benckiser in the short and long term. It could be either a product or a service in line with the RB brands.

The prize for the winning team:

N1,000,0000 cash prize. All-expense paid trip to the UK to represent Nigeria at the Global finale. Join the Management Trainee program in RB Nigeria in 2019.

This challenge is open to young graduates and post graduates students – 28 years and below.

Interested? Click HERE for further information on how to apply.

Good luck! May the best idea win…