Leadway Capital launches its online will writing platform

Leadway Capital and Trusts Limited, a subsidiary of Leadway Assurance Company Limited, has launched its digital Will writing service for various categories of Nigerians. An important point to note in life is that “an Estate Plan is for everybody: single, married, divorced, with or without children, young adults and the elderly” and this was the take away at the event organized by Leadway Capital & Trusts Limited on Wednesday, 6th of March 2019.

The event took place at L’eola Hotel, Ikeja as part of the company’s effort to educate the public on the need and benefits for every person to have a Will or, a structured estate plan in place.

At the event, Leadway Capital & Trusts Managing Director, Ayo Wuraola, spoke on the brand’s offering of a quick and convenient way to write a Will either on-line or through their representatives who are trained professionals equipped with information to assist customers complete the process of writing their Wills easily and quickly.

With a written Will, you ensure your loved ones are provided for and that the distribution of your properties as you deem fit are validly documented thus promoting easy succession.

Also speaking, Head, Private Trusts, Morenike Akinwande-Tomori says she understands the true human need for people to provide and secure a better future for nuclear and extended family members, as well as sometimes for friends, associates, charities and other interests should the unexpected happen. The launch of a Will writing service that is available online and via direct partners is our solution to help the teeming populace document their intention for when they eventually pass on. She added “We also want to encourage people to go online as it is easier and more accessible. Simple Will and Simple Will Plus are options provided for subscription depending on the nature of assets an individual possesses and both have complimentary insurance covers.