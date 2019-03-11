Another merger benefit as Diamond Bank introduces PayDay Loan

As part of its merger benefits to customers, Diamond Bank, Nigeria’s leading retail bank has introduced PayDay Loan to ease the financial burden of customers.

PayDay Loan is an instant salary advance service available to all customers who have their salary accounts in Diamond Bank. This service is quick, convenient and does not require any paperwork, collateral or guarantor.

PayDay Loan was originally an Access Bank Salary Advance Scheme that provides instant credit to its salaried customers and individuals whose salaries are processed through the electronic payment platform REMITA. As a result of the merger between Diamond Bank and Access Bank, the instant loan service has now been extended to Diamond Bank salary account holders.

“Customers are at the heart of our decision to create one of Nigeria’s leading banks. The combination of Access Bank and Diamond Bank will result in real benefits and that is why we have introduced the PayDay Loan scheme to Diamond Bank customers. Together, we will bring the power of banking to millions across Nigeria, focused on speed, service and security. We are determined to ensure that both Access Bank and Diamond Bank customers will experience no disruption to normal banking services while we join forces to create Nigeria and Africa’s largest retail bank by customers,” Access Bank Executive Director, Personal Banking Division, Victor Etuokwu, explains.

To request a PayDay Loan, eligible customers should simply dial *901*11# on their mobile phones and follow the prompts.

This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can be accessed from anywhere.

