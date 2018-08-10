You guys, the trailer for Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys” is here and it will make your heart race

First of all, take a bow, Kemi Adetiba. The official trailer for her sophomore film project King of Boys has been released – and it looks good.

The movie’s press cycle started back in May, with an opaque, psychedelic teaser that had Sola Sobowale seated on a chair and staring creepily at us.

The teaser accomplished one thing though: to throw us into more suspense!

Almost like I could hear Adetiba cackling in her gilded directorial chair as we frantically analysed the teaser for hidden meanings. For a long time, I was certain there was a clue, something we were not seeing.

Per the movie’s synopsis, and I will keep it short: Sola Sobowale is a mean, powerful matriarch and watching her enemies die is a fun sport.

More pleasure, if she does the killing herself. In the just-released trailer, her character Eniola Salami swings a blunt instrument at a man’s face, away in a concealed meet-up.

And oh, rewind: a body cocooned in bandages like some freaking Egyptian mummy is laid ceremoniously on the ground. Whose body????

Reminisce, who is making his Nollywood debut, goes befittingly by the name Makanaki and serves as Salami’s minion.

I’m thinking executioner, and he’s first introduced to us as he blissfully sits on a toilet, butt out. OK. Moving along.

Adesua Etomi reunites with Sola Sobowale since they starred in 2016’s The Wedding Party, and I’d like to know what her relationship is with Makanaki, as she sternly asks him in Yoruba, “Is something wrong with you?”

The trailer stews in some sound effects in the terminal scenes, visuals clippingly reaching towards a crescendo.

In the current state of bad trailer productions, King of Boys leaves you with an adrenaline high. As it should be.

Starring a star-studded cast, from Osas Ighodaro, Demola Adedoyin to Akin Lewis and iLLBliss, King of Boys is set for an October 26 cinema release. And I can’t wait.

