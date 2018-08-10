Entertainment Roundup: Falz reacts to NBC ban on #ThisIsNigeria, Nicki Minaj drops new album | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

Nigerian rapper, actor, and songwriter, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz has reacted to the ban on his song by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The singer shared on his instagram page a letter from the commission which handed a Jos-based radio station a fine of sum of N100, 000, for playing Falz’ ‘This is Nigeria’ song, alongside “See Mary, See Jesus,” by Olamide, as well as Wande Coal’s Iskaba with the lyrics, “Girl you dey make me kolo, shaking the ass like kolo,” on the grounds that they are “laced with vulgar lyrics” and as such shouldn’t be played on air.

He described the part of his song faulted by the commission “This is Nigeria. Look how we living now, everybody be criminal,’ as apparently a vulgar line in sarcasm.

Other entertainment personalities have also reacted to the development, faulting the position of the NBC.

Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has announced the arrival of his private jet.

The Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) records founder, made the announcement on his Instagram Story as he shared a photo of the jet’s airstair on Thursday.

O.B.O had earlier disclosed in May that he acquired a private jet.

American rapper and actress, Nicki Minaj surprised fans Thursday night, as she announced on her Queen Beats 1 Radio show that her new album will drop on Friday, Aug. 10 at noon “Queen,” will be Minaj’s fourth studio album, and her first album release since “The Pinkprint” in 2014. She has however released three singles from the album, “Barbie Tingz,” “Chun-Li” and “Bed,” a duet she did with fellow American, Ariana Grande. #QueenRadio begins tomorrow @applemusic! The new dynasty begins on @beats1official tomorrow at 7pm PT/10pm ET. AND I might have something special for you too! 😘👑🤭. Use the hashtag #QueenRadio between now & then. I’ll be conducting a live Q&A portion of my very first show. pic.twitter.com/iNcfkB2vrR — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2018 Nicki Minaj has unveiled the tracklist for #Queen! It features collaborations with Eminem, Labrinth, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future & Foxy Brown. pic.twitter.com/5MZKLcjTYQ — Nicki Minaj Data (@NickiData) August 10, 2018