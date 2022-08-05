How Lagos soldiers tortured and killed a police officer in Lagos

Monday Orukpe, a police inspector, allegedly passed away on Wednesday in Lagos as a result of the injuries he got when soldiers of the Army Ordinance Corps beat him into a coma.

It was discovered that the troops, who were traveling in an army bus, encountered a traffic jam on the Lagos/Badagry Expressway near the CCC Gate.

According to what was revealed, trouble began when two of the soldiers hopped on a motorcycle and drove to where the police officers were directing traffic, and demanded that they clear the way for their bus.

The police officers said that due to the road’s extreme congestion, it was not feasible to clear the traffic.

The two soldiers became enraged, attacked them, kidnapped them, and then took them to Ojo Cantonment.

A third policeman was allegedly going to be kidnapped before they left the area, but he fired rounds into the air, forcing the troops to withdraw and allowing him to flee.

Monday Orukpe, who was one of these officers, fainted and fell into a coma as a result of the extreme torture, a police source said. The troops rushed him to the army hospital, but it was too late and he passed away.

The insider stated, “We have recovered the corpse and efforts are being made to release the second officer receiving treatment in their hospital. The soldiers carted away the police rifles.”

The Army responds

Major Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Public Relations, responded to the incident by saying that the 81 Division’s attention has been called to an internet report about it.

“The Division is already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.

“Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.

“Consequently, the Division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim,” he said.