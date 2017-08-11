Human rights abuse: Osinbajo constitutes panel to investigate Armed Forces

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated a panel to investigate human rights compliance of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Friday, Osinbajo said there was need to ensure that their activities complies with global human rights practices.

This follows several allegations by foreign bodies that the Nigerian Army was going against human rights rules in its operations.

The statement reads, “It is the responsibility of all of us in govt to ensure that we interrogate our own activities&ensure they meet up with Human Right norms & basic rules of decency observed across the world.

“There have been a series of allegations levied against security forces by local & international commentators. If left unaddressed, these allegations are capable of undermining the good work of the Armed Forces who have largely conducted themselves in a disciplined & professional manner.

“Failure to examine these allegations will also leave those who may have been victims of such abuses without any recourse to justice. It is that failure of our justice system to adequately respond to crisis that is usually a recipe for greater conflict. It is in the light of this I have mandated the panel.”