Hurricane Harvey tragedy continues

Two people have now been left dead in Hurricane Harvey as monstrous 130mph winds and flooding batters the Texan coast, Metro UK reports.

The second person to die was an elderly woman, who was tragically killed while driving through flooded streets on Houston’s west side on Saturday night.

“It appeared that her vehicle went into the high water and she drowned as a result,” Sergeant Colin Howard of the Houston police department said.

On Friday night, a man died in a house fire in Rockport. Another dozen people in the area suffered injuries including broken bones, officials said.

Harvey slammed into Texas late on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds at 130mph, making it the strongest storm to hit the mainland US in 12 years, and the strongest to hit Texas since 1961.

It has since lingered over Houston, where roofs have been ripped off, trees snapped, and tornadoes have been triggered.

Almost 230,000 people, mostly in the Houston area, were without power on Saturday night as the storm raged around them.