“Hypocrisy of the western people” | PDP Chieftain calls on Soyinka, Utomi, Falana to speak out on the fuel scarcity

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunny Onuesoke has called on activists and human right campaigners to speak out to save Nigerians from the present hardship.

Onuesoke directly his call specifically at the doorsteps of Professor Wole Soyinka , Femi Falana , Joe Odumakin , Pat Utomi and others who were at the forefront of the 2012 fuel protest during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan to equally speak out against the present hardship the masses were facing with respect to the scarcity of fuel.

Onuesoke, who made the appeal after reportedly purchasing fuel for N420 per litre in Abuja yesterday, said what was happening presently in Nigeria with respect to fuel scarcity showed that the APC-led government did not have anything to offer.

He said, “What are the Soyinkas, Femi Falanas, Joe Odumakins, Pastor Bakares, Utomis and others who claim to be activists and defenders of the masses doing now when the prices of the commodities went to the rooftop and it is not available in this present administration? When former President Goodluck Jonathan wanted to deregulate the oil sector and raise fuel pump price they protested. They shut down the country for six days. Then they claimed they were fighting for the interest of their generations.

“But when this present government which promised to reduce fuel pump price during campaign removed fuel subsidy and increased fuel pump price from N65 to N145 per litre, none of them raised an eyebrow. They pretended as if they were not aware of the astronomical increase of fuel pump price by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. That is the hypocrisy of the western people.”