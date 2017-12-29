“Change is on” | George Weah reacts after he was declared winner of Liberia’s Presidential run-off

Former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah, has reacted after he was declared the winner of the Liberia Presidential run-off election.

Through a post on his Twitter shortly after the announcement, Mr Weah said, “My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today.

Change is on.”

  • He is expected to make a detailed statement after his official declaration as president-elect.

 

