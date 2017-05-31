Why I didn’t contest against Buhari – Saraki

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that he didn’t contest in the 2014 presidential primary of the APC, which produced Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted he decided to support Buhari when the latter indicated interest to run for president.

This is in response to a report published on Africa Confidential, claiming that the Senate President had contested against Buhari.

Saraki has since said the claims are not correct, Premium Times reports.

“Dr. Saraki publicly announced in a statement in Ilorin on October 12, 2014 that he would not contest against Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) who was then an aspirant because ‘some of us need to make sacrifice and be part of the solution rather than part of the problem of the party’” the statement said.

“He then declared that he would support the candidacy of the retired General. Dr. Saraki was one of the people who worked tirelessly to ensure General Buhari won the APC ticket and the general election.